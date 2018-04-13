Bird v plane: The battle for airspace
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bird v plane: The battle for airspace

Birds cause nearly $1bn of damages to US aviation a year - and can create real danger for passengers.

The Smithsonian Feather Identification Lab tries to prevent collisions - by identifying the remains from its vast collection of bird specimens.

Video by Liz Scherffius

  • 13 Apr 2018
Go to next video: How to stop birds smashing into windows