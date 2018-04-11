Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What Paul Ryan quitting could really mean
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has said he never wanted the role - and now, he has announced plans to leave it behind. Anthony Zurcher explores what this means for Republicans and for him.
-
11 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window