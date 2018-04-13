Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UN ambassador: 'How can you say that with a straight face?'
US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, and her Russian counterpart sparred over actions in Syria during a UN Security Council meeting.
-
13 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43760153/un-ambassador-how-can-you-say-that-with-a-straight-faceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window