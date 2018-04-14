Trump: Strikes to deter chemical weapons
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump: Syria strikes to deter chemical weapons use

President Donald Trump says he has approved US military strikes against Syria, in collaboration with the UK and France.

The strikes are in response to an alleged chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week.

  • 14 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Are we heading for a third world war?