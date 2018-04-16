Baby gorilla 'Moke' born at National Zoo
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US National Zoo welcomes birth of baby gorilla 'Moke'

Calaya, a western lowland gorilla, gave birth to her first offspring, a male named Moke, at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC. The arrival of Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language of Africa, is the zoo's first such gorilla birth in nine years.

  • 16 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Newborn hope for endangered Congo gorillas