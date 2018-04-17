Media player
'Hey Starbucks, is it my skin colour?'
Brandon Ward, a black customer denied access to a toilet in a California Starbucks, films Weston, a white customer, who was given the code before purchasing a drink.
The coffee chain has called another incident at a Philadelphia store "reprehensible".
17 Apr 2018
