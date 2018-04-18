Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The famous musician who drives a taxi
This Washington taxi driver has a big secret - he is a musical star in his native Ethiopia and he still composes in the back of his car.
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins
-
18 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window