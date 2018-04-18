Canada wants UK trade deal 'day after Brexit'
Video

Justin Trudeau wants 'seamless' UK trade deal after Brexit

Justin Trudeau told the BBC's Yalda Hakim that he wanted a deal that would "flip over the day after Brexit".

The Canadian prime minister is in London for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

An EU-Canada trade deal, known as CETA, came into force last year.

  • 18 Apr 2018
