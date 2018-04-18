Canada wants UK trade deal 'day after Brexit'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Justin Trudeau wants 'seamless' UK trade deal after Brexit
Justin Trudeau told the BBC's Yalda Hakim that he wanted a deal that would "flip over the day after Brexit".
The Canadian prime minister is in London for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).
An EU-Canada trade deal, known as CETA, came into force last year.
-
18 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43810913/justin-trudeau-wants-seamless-uk-trade-deal-after-brexitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window