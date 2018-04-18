Comey: Trump tweets like 'a bad breakup'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ex-FBI chief on Trump: I'm 'the breakup he can't get over'

Former FBI director James Comey shares what it's like to be attacked by President Trump on Twitter during an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

  • 18 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Three takeaways from James Comey's memoir