Trump's warning about North Korea meeting
Trump on Kim: 'If the meeting is not fruitful I will leave'

Ahead of his historic planned bilateral with Kim Jong-un, President Donald Trump says: "If the meeting when I’m there is not fruitful I will respectfully leave the meeting."

  • 19 Apr 2018
