Do you know how to wear an oxygen mask?
Photos taken on board a Southwest Airlines plane following an in-flight emergency have caused alarm.

Many people appear to be using their emergency breathing masks incorrectly.

Former flight attendant Bobby Laurie told the BBC "no one pays attention to the in-flight demonstration".

  • 20 Apr 2018
