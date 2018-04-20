Media player
Tammy Duckworth's newborn makes history at US Senate vote
Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth brought her baby to the floor of the US Congress' upper chamber.
Wearing a pink bonnet, Maile was allowed into the chamber after rules were changed the day before.
