The ups and downs of Trump and Macron
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The ups and downs of Trump and Macron

From Nato to the Paris climate deal, and even strikes against Syria, French and US Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump have not always seen eye-to-eye.

Now Macron is Trump's guest at his first state dinner.

  • 23 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Syria strikes: 12 hours in two minutes