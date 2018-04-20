Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Teen Vogue reporter groped at Coachella
Vera Papisova was groped at Coachella while reporting on sexual harassment for Teen Vogue.
She told the BBC about her ordeal and the backlash she received online.
-
20 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window