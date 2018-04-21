Jeb Bush pays tribute to his parents' love
Barbara Bush funeral: Son Jeb Bush pays tribute to his parents' love

Jeb Bush, a former Florida governor and presidential candidate, has paid tribute to his mother, Barbara, at her funeral service in Texas.

"She filled our lives with laughter and joy," he told the 1,500 attendees, which included four former presidents.

