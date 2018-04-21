Former presidents attend Bush funeral

Media player
Barbara Bush: Former US presidents attend funeral
More than 1,000 guests attended the funeral of Barbara Bush, the wife of 41st president George HW Bush and mother of 43rd president, George W Bush.
Mrs Bush died on Tuesday at her home in Houston, aged 92.
Among the attendees were first lady Melania Trump, former president Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.
21 Apr 2018
