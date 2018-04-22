Nashville Waffle House gunman 'hero': 'I was terrified'
James Shaw Jnr disarmed a gunman who killed four

James Shaw Jnr tells BBC Radio 5 live he "was terrified" as he wrestled a semi-automatic rifle from a shooter who had already killed four people in Nashville, Tennessee.

He told Stephen Nolan: "I was terrified when I ran at him because I wasn't sure if that was going to work or not."

James as been called a hero as his actions prevented further loss of life.

