Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
James Shaw Jnr disarmed a gunman who killed four
James Shaw Jnr tells BBC Radio 5 live he "was terrified" as he wrestled a semi-automatic rifle from a shooter who had already killed four people in Nashville, Tennessee.
He told Stephen Nolan: "I was terrified when I ran at him because I wasn't sure if that was going to work or not."
James as been called a hero as his actions prevented further loss of life.
-
22 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43860677/james-shaw-jnr-disarmed-a-gunman-who-killed-fourRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window