Nashville 'hero': 'I was saving myself'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Waffle House shooting 'hero': 'I was saving myself'
James Shaw Jr disarmed a gunman who killed four people in a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee.
In a press conference, he explained what went through his mind when it happened.
23 Apr 2018
