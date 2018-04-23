The anger propelling teachers into politics

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US teachers are angry – and they're running for office
They protested by the thousands - and now, dozens of US teachers across the country are running for political office. Three teachers told us what's motivating their candidacy. Video by Colleen Hagerty
-
23 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43869641/us-teachers-are-angry-and-they-re-running-for-officeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window