The anger propelling teachers into politics
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US teachers are angry – and they're running for office

They protested by the thousands - and now, dozens of US teachers across the country are running for political office. Three teachers told us what's motivating their candidacy. Video by Colleen Hagerty

  • 23 Apr 2018
Go to next video: 'I have 29 textbooks for 87 pupils'