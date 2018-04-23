Police use stun gun on plane passenger

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police use stun gun on American Airlines passenger
When Jacob Garcia was accused of groping a passenger he refused to leave his American Airlines flight in Miami.
The police were called to remove him and a struggle ensued.
23 Apr 2018
