Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Toronto eyewitness: 'People were shouting stop the car'
An eyewitness says she saw a truck in Toronto hit several people. The driver did not stop, she says, and three people who were lying on the ground "didn't move at all".
Courtesy of CTV
-
23 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43874150/toronto-eyewitness-people-were-shouting-stop-the-carRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window