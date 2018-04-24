Video

Lonnie Blanchard will lose his tongue in 6 days to cancer. The BBC follows him in the week leading up to his surgery, as he comes to terms with the impact it will have upon him, his family, and his identity. However, there is hope for people like Lonnie, through new voice preservation technology.

