Moment Toronto attack suspect arrested
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Toronto van attack: Moment suspect arrested

A man suspected of killing 10 people and injuring 15 more by ploughing a rental van into pedestrians in Toronto has been charged by police.

Alek Minassian, 25, pleaded "kill me" and claimed to have a gun as a police officer approached.

But the officer put his own gun away and approached with a baton.

Toronto van attack: How is the suspect not dead?

  • 24 Apr 2018
Go to next video: 'Anybody in his way, he would hit'