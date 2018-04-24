'Trucker wall' helps prevent man's death
'Trucker wall' helps prevent man from jumping to his death

Thirteen truckers parked under an overpass after a man threatened to jump to his death from above. The man was eventually talked out of a jump and was taken to hospital.

