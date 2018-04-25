Macron: 'There is no Planet B'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Macron to US Congress: 'There is no Planet B'
The French president received more than one standing ovation in his remarks to Congress on climate change.
-
25 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window