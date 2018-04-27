Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How police line-ups jail the innocent
A growing number of Americans identified by witnesses from a row of suspects are having their convictions overturned. Campaigners want stricter rules on police line-ups to prevent more miscarriages of justice.
Video by Angélica M Casas
-
27 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window