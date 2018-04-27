How police line-ups jail the innocent
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How police line-ups jail the innocent

A growing number of Americans identified by witnesses from a row of suspects are having their convictions overturned. Campaigners want stricter rules on police line-ups to prevent more miscarriages of justice.

Video by Angélica M Casas

  • 27 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Scandal of US teen locked up for years without trial