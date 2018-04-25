Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Five times Macron ripped into Trumpism
From the Paris climate accord to tariffs, the French president had a dig at some of President Donald Trump's signature policies.
-
25 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window