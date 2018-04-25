'It is time for victims to begin to heal'
Golden State Killer: 'Time for victims to begin to heal'

Police announced the arrest of a former police officer over a spree of murders, rapes and burglaries in the 1970s and 80s. Bruce Harrington, whose brother and sister-in-law were among the victims of the so-called Golden State Killer in 1980, said it is time to grieve.

