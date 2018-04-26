Double amputee conquers monster climb
Video

Mandy Horvath: Double amputee conquers Manitou Incline

Mandy Horvath, who lost both legs in an accident, tells CBS News what drove her to climb a steep, 2,700-step hikers' trail in Colorado using her arms.

