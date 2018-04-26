Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump lets off steam in TV interview
The US President called into his favourite TV programme to set the record straight on North Korea, Stormy Daniels, James Comey and the Russia investigation.
-
26 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window