Waffle House suspect's past police encounter

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police previously alerted to Waffle House suspect at hotel
A woman reported Travis Reinking to police at a Tennessee hotel in February.
-
26 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43911368/police-previously-alerted-to-waffle-house-suspect-at-hotelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window