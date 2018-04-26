'Finally, women are believed in court'
Gloria Allred on Bill Cosby: 'Finally women are believed'

Gloria Allred, the lawyer representing dozens of accusers, spoke after the comedian was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault on a woman.

  • 26 Apr 2018
