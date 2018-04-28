'Macron and Trump seems like a real bromance'

Media player
Body language expert: Macron and Trump vs Merkel and Trump
Two major European leaders, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, visited the White House this week.
However, their individual dynamics with Donald Trump were very different.
The BBC spoke to a body language expert to decode their visits.
Video produced by Olivia Lace-Evans
28 Apr 2018
