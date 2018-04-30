Why does US still have 'debtors' prisons'?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why does the US still have 'debtors' prisons'?
Four in 10 Americans wouldn't have money to cover a $400 (£290) fine - so many serve time in jail instead.
The BBC's Kim Gittleson explores why the US still has "debtors' prisons".
Video by Paul Blake.
-
30 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window