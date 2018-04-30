Why does US still have 'debtors' prisons'?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why does the US still have 'debtors' prisons'?

Four in 10 Americans wouldn't have money to cover a $400 (£290) fine - so many serve time in jail instead.

The BBC's Kim Gittleson explores why the US still has "debtors' prisons".

Video by Paul Blake.

  • 30 Apr 2018
Go to next video: How US police line-ups jail the innocent