Trump targeted at correspondents' dinner

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
White House Correspondents' dinner: Michelle Wolf roasts Trump
President Trump was again the target of jokes at the annual White House Correspondents' dinner.
Comedian Michelle Wolf, the host for the night, made controversial jokes at the annual dinner, which the president didn't attend.
Mr Trump, whose wealth was mocked by Wolf, chose not to attend for the second year running.
-
29 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43940153/white-house-correspondents-dinner-michelle-wolf-roasts-trumpRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window