Sanders winces at comedian's personalised jokes

Comedian Michelle Wolf took aim at many officials in Donald Trump's administration at this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner.
But it was her personalised jokes about press secretary Sarah Sanders, sitting about a metre away, that really divided the audience.
29 Apr 2018
