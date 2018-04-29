Sanders winces at comedian's personalised jokes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sarah Sanders winces at Wolf's personalised jokes at Correspondents' Dinner

Comedian Michelle Wolf took aim at many officials in Donald Trump's administration at this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner.

But it was her personalised jokes about press secretary Sarah Sanders, sitting about a metre away, that really divided the audience.

  • 29 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Trump attacks media at 100-day rally