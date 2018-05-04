Freeing 'the prisoner within'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Can prison yoga help tackle reoffending?

Two-thirds of released US prisoners end up back in a cell within three years.

The Prison Yoga Project, which operates in over 30 states and seven countries, believes practising yoga can help stop this trend.

Video by Liz Scherffius

  • 04 May 2018
Go to next video: Laughter yoga on 'Blue Monday'