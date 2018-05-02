What makes this Girl Scouts group special?

What makes this Girl Scout group special?
Troop 6000 is a regular Girl Scouts group in New York - with one small difference.

"We let them know they can dream," says one of the troop leaders.

Video by Olivia Lace-Evans

