Trump on Giuliani: 'He'll get his facts straight'
Rudy Giuliani had offered a new version of what the president knew and when about 'hush money' paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump had appeared to confirm that it in a series of tweets on Wednesday. But on Thursday morning he denied there had been a change of story, without clarifying what he says Mr Giuliani had got wrong.

  • 04 May 2018
