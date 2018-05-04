Trump on Giuliani: 'He'll get his facts straight'

Media player
Trump says Rudy Giuliani will 'get his facts straight'
Rudy Giuliani had offered a new version of what the president knew and when about 'hush money' paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
Trump had appeared to confirm that it in a series of tweets on Wednesday. But on Thursday morning he denied there had been a change of story, without clarifying what he says Mr Giuliani had got wrong.
04 May 2018
