Trump on Daniels payment: 'I don't know'

Donald Trump claims ignorance over Stormy Daniels payment
Donald Trump told reporters on 5 April that he doesn't know the details surrounding a payment made by his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.
Ms Daniels says she had an affair with Mr Trump in 2006.
Video filed 30 April.
03 May 2018
