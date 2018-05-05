Quake follows Hawaii volcano eruptions
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mount Kilauea: Earthquakes follow Hawaii eruptions

The Big Island of Hawaii has been shaken by a powerful tremor, a day after the eruption of the Kilauea volcano.

The 6.9 magnitude quake, south-east of the volcano, was the most powerful to hit the US state since 1975.

  • 05 May 2018
Go to next video: Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii