How real is Trump's 'Space Force'?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump's 'Space Force'...

"We're getting very big in space," says the US president, but what would a new branch of the military do?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 May 2018