Lava swallows car in Hawaii
The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii started erupting on May 3 and has so far destroyed 26 homes and forced almost 2,000 people from their homes.

Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

  • 08 May 2018
