Explaining Yankees-Red Sox rivalry to foreigners

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How to explain Yankees-Red Sox rivalry to foreigners
The most intense rivalry in Major League Baseball will come to London in 2019. Here's what you need to know.
-
08 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44047565/how-to-explain-yankees-red-sox-rivalry-to-foreignersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window