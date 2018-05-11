Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Five officers arrest 65-year old woman in traffic stop
A police department in the US state of Georgia is investigating how its officers dealt with the routine traffic stop.
-
11 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44089637/five-officers-arrest-65-year-old-woman-in-traffic-stopRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window