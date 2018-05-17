Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Viewpoint: Racial incidents are 'part of America'
It's become normal to see viral videos showing racial profiling or aggression. Commentator Barrett Holmes Pitner gives his view on whether these actions are new.
-
17 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window