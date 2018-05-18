Why racial incidents are 'part of America'
Viewpoint: Why racial incidents are part of America

It's become normal to see viral videos showing racial aggressions. Commentator Barrett Holmes Pitner tells us why these actions aren't new, but have been propelled by President Donald Trump's presidency.

  • 18 May 2018
