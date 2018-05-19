Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal wedding 2018: Inside glam US viewing party... at 6:45am
About 200 Americans rose very early to watch the wedding at a glitzy bash in Washington. For some, it was a very special moment.
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins
-
19 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44185752/royal-wedding-2018-inside-glam-us-viewing-party-at-645amRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window