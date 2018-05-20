Media player
Video
Hawaii's dramatic lava flows by night
Hawaii has been battling with ongoing volcanic eruptions for weeks - with underground magma flows now merging, and potentially growing even hotter.
This dramatic footage was shot by local news media in Puna, during the middle of the night on Saturday 19 May.
20 May 2018
