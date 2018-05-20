Hawaii's dramatic lava flows by night
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hawaii's dramatic lava flows by night

Hawaii has been battling with ongoing volcanic eruptions for weeks - with underground magma flows now merging, and potentially growing even hotter.

This dramatic footage was shot by local news media in Puna, during the middle of the night on Saturday 19 May.

  • 20 May 2018
Go to next video: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts