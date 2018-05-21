Vog: When lava hits the sea
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kilauea: What happens when lava meets the sea

BBC correspondent Chris Buckler explains what it's like on the ground on Kilauea, the world's most active volcano, when the lava flow meets the sea.

  • 21 May 2018
Go to next video: Moment BBC crew caught in Etna explosion